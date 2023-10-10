Binance Futures has announced the launch of a new financial product, a USDⓈ-M STRAX Perpetual Contract. Available from October 11, 2023, at 02:30 (UTC), this contract will offer leverage of up to 10 times.

The STRAX Perpetual Contract will be the ideal platform for those traders who want to speculate on the price movements of STRAX, the underlying asset for this contract. Furthermore, the contract will be settled in USDT, making it even more convenient for global crypto traders. Traders can partake in trading activities around the clock, reinforcing Binance's commitment to providing flexibility and accessibility to its users.

In terms of essential details, traders must note that the tick size for the contract stands at 0.0001. The capped funding rate is set at +3.00% / -3.00%. One of the defining features of this contract is that the funding fee settlement frequency is every four hours.

Reflecting on the scheduled funding rate timings, the maximum funding rate of +3.00% / -3.00% will be applicable at the following times on October 11, 2023 – 04:00, 08:00, 12:00, and 16:00 (UTC).



