Binance has announced that it will be removing select liquidity pools on its Liquid Swap platform to improve overall trading performance. With a goal to concentrate liquidity, decrease slippage, and ensure better transaction prices for its users, Binance Liquid Swap carries out regular review of its listed liquidity pools.

Based on its recent analysis, Binance will remove the liquidity pools for the following trading pairs at 04:00 (UTC) on October 17, 2023: BEL/USDT, FTM/BUSD, FUN/USDT, GMT/BNB, GMT/ETH, HFT/USDT, IDEX/USDT, LEVER/USDT, MAGIC/BTC, MANA/BUSD, OP/BUSD, XRP/BUSD.

Users who currently hold positions in any of these liquidity pools will have their deposited assets automatically transferred back to their respective Spot wallets at the specified date and time.



