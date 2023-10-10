Binance is now implementing changes to its platform aimed at enhancing the trading experience for its users. In an effort to make trading more accessible, Binance will decrease the minimum order size for certain spot and margin trading pairs by 07:00 (UTC) on October 13, 2023.

Users interested in learning more about the minimum order sizes for all spot and margin trading pairs on Binance can refer to the platform's Trading Rules for detailed information.

The incoming adjustments will not impact spot trading, margin trading, or any other relevant functions provided by Binance.

As for API users, they can utilize GET /api/v3/exchangeInfo to find the latest updates on the minimum order size. Any additional updates or details concerning the API can be found under API Changelog.