According to CertikAlert: Allegations of an exit scam are circulating about zkFlexFinance. The project's associated Ethereum (ETH) wallet (0x54855D3133669B7EF54A2c962F5f63fdb44bBaE9) has witnessed a significant plunge in value, with a 100% drop reported. To add to the suspicious activity, all of the project's social media accounts and websites have been deleted, raising further concerns.

One particular account (0x84f90) has reportedly sold off tokens, profiting approximately $56,000, which has added fuel to the accusations of exit scam. These allegations are severe and warrant further investigation.