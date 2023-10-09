According to Cointelegraph: As the second week of October commences, Bitcoin (BTC) offers a 4% month-to-date increase amid geopolitical tensions and a shifting market focus. Amid geopolitical uncertainties that have contributed to volatility in gold, oil, and the U.S. dollar, BTC's price held steady at $28,000.

BTC/USD 1-hour chart. Source: TradingView

The intensification of conflict in Israel could potentially render the coming period highly volatile for risk assets. However, Bitcoin has yet to show a significant reaction, maintaining its position within a narrow corridor over the weekend. This stability may soon be upended, as Wall Street opens the week with an uptick in oil and gold prices, alongside a stronger U.S. dollar.

The coming days also bear watch in terms of macroeconomic triggers, with the release of the U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI) for September generating keen interest. Following a surprise in employment data last week, this new information from the Federal Reserve could have a significant impact.

BTC/USD annotated chart. Source: Jelle/X

Simultaneously, on-chain metrics suggest interesting times for Bitcoin as BTC/USD trades within a critical range that has been a watershed area since 2021.

Over the weekend, the breakout of war in Israel held the market's complete attention. Bitcoin's price has revolved around the $28,000 mark since Friday, a level that traders are monitoring for a potential resistance/support flip.

BTC/USD vs. Fed funds futures with 50, 100-week MA chart. Source: Mike McGlone/X

Apart from these developments, the uncertainty of how the geopolitical unrest in Israel will impact the volatility of BTC remains high. The memory of Bitcoin's reaction to the Ukraine war in February 2022 looms, raising cautiousness over BTC/USD's next move.

U.S. dollar index (DXY) 1-hour chart. Source: TradingView

In the U.S., the focus falls on macroeconomic data, specifically the CPI for September. After last week's job data showed resilience in employment levels, fears are rising that officials may implement another interest rate hike, squeezing liquidity further.

Fed target rate probabilities chart. Source: CME Group

Bitcoin's network value to transaction (NVT) signal, which estimates local BTC price highs and lows by comparing market cap to daily on-chain transaction values, has hit a five-year high, indicative of high on-chain metric volatility.

Lastly, the Crypto Fear & Greed Index, a measure of crypto market sentiment, indicates a state of indecision in the market, reflecting overall neutrality.

