According to Cointelegraph: On October 7, Ukraine’s Ministry of Digital Transformation introduced its regulatory roadmap for artificial intelligence (AI). Published on the ministry's website, the roadmap aims to assist local businesses in preparing for the adoption of a law akin to the EU's AI Act and also seeks to educate citizens on how to shield themselves from potential AI risks.

The roadmap is founded upon a bottom-up approach, recommending a gradual progression from less to more. It also anticipates furnishing businesses with the tools they need to brace for future legislative requirements prior to implementing any laws.

The roadmap has scheduled an initial phase of approximately two to three years to help businesses adapt to potential regulations. "We plan to create a culture of business self-regulation in several ways," explained Deputy Minister of Digital Transformation, Oleksandr Borniakov. "In particular, by signing voluntary codes of conduct that will testify to companies’ ethical use of AI. Another tool is a White Paper that will familiarise businesses with the approach, timing, and stages of regulatory implementation."

The national AI legislation's draft, as per the roadmap, is expected no earlier than 2024, once the EU AI Act comes into effect, in order to account for the act's stipulations.

Once implemented, the EU AI Act is set to ban certain types of artificial intelligence services and products while constraining others. Among the technologies facing an outright ban are biometric surveillance, social scoring systems, predictive policing, "emotion recognition," and indiscriminate facial recognition systems. Generative AI models, the likes of OpenAI's ChatGPT and Google's Bard, would be permitted to operate, provided their outputs are explicitly labelled as AI-generated.



