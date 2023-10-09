According to Cointelegraph: Amid allegations surrounding a former employee's involvement in the notorious 2021 AnubisDAO rug pull event, NFT platform OpenSea has publicly stated its lack of any evidence supporting such claims. The statement arose in response to incriminating social media posts that have drawn the former head of ventures, Kevin Pawlak, into the affair linked with a pseudonymous figure known as "0xSisyphus."

On October 6th, an anonymous account by the name of NFT Ethics initiated a thread on social media platform X; it tagged OpenSea and accused Pawlak of having links with the questionable identity 0xSisyphus. This figure, coupled with Pawlak, was implicated for playing a crucial role in promoting the AnubisDAO project to investors. This promotion preceded the project's strategy of transferring freshly raised funds into several distinct wallets.

Digitally dissecting the dubious activities, NFT Ethics suggested that the alleged participation of Pawlak in AnubisDAO's rug pull was a preplanned operation involving other developers and that the resulting proceeds were whitewashed using the meme coin Pepe (PEPE).

Contradicting these accusations, a spokesperson for OpenSea conveyed to Cointelegraph that the company had no knowledge of Pawlak's engagement in this alleged misconduct and affirmed Pawlak's exit from the company in June 2023, mentioning his limited non-management role during his tenure.

AnubisDAO, back in October 2021, reportedly secured 13,556 ETH, valued at $60 million, from crypto investors. Unfortunately, approximately 20 hours later, these funds were transferred across multiple different wallet addresses, causing immediate losses for the investors.

Further skepticism towards these allegations came from blockchain investigator ZachXBT who downplayed the thread of accusations, referring to it as based upon "unrelated events without facts." Notably, 0xSisyphus had once posted a 1,000 ETH bounty for anyone who could identify the wallet that drained the pool, even involving American and Hong Kong law enforcement agencies, which raises further doubts about the veracity of these new claims.

Zach stressed on the differentiation between negligence and stealing in this case, while pointing out the possibility of a civil case against 0xSisyphus for his irresponsible actions. He proposed that the actual culprits behind the AnubisDAO debacle were more likely pseudonymous users "Beerus" and "Ersan."