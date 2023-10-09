According to Cointelegraph: Nodle, a decentralized infrastructure network provider, is collaborating with Adobe and the Linux Foundation to use blockchain technology to verify the authenticity of real-world content such as images, videos, and more captured by devices.

Disclosing its upcoming software development kit (SDK) for the ContentSign solution, Nodle plans to verify the integrity of data from its inception by utilizing blockchain technology. The solution aims to show that the content, such as a specific visual media and its associated metadata, was indeed captured by a specific camera or device.

The technology functions by assigning a unique private key to a camera; this key signs the captured content, and a footprint of this content is then published to a blockchain. For example, in journalism, a video of a breaking news event can be concretely linked to the camera that recorded it, further validating the content's authenticity.

Future developments may include embedding a secure element similar to that found in cryptocurrency hardware wallets in cameras. As AI-generated content continues to grow, solutions like ContentSign become increasingly crucial in differentiating between genuine and artificially created content.

Nodle's co-founder, Garrett Kinsman, also pointed out that industries, such as insurance, are exploring the use of ContentSign to process and validate claims with greater accuracy and integrity. The technology would ensure that visual evidence for insurance claims hasn't been tampered with or artificially generated.

