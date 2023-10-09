According to ETH News: FTX CEO, Sam Bankman-Fried, is under scrutiny as he faces accusations of fraud related to misuse of customer funds and risky trading strategies. Critical testimonies are being presented against him, with the most anticipated one being from Caroline Ellison, the former CEO of Alameda Research.

This legal battle follows a shocking admission from Gary Wang, the former CTO of FTX and co-founder, who confessed that Bankman-Fried directed him to enable Alameda's access to $8 billion worth of FTX client funds without their consent.

Moreover, Wang revealed that Bankman-Fried had instructed Alameda to use FTX customer funds to purchase FTT, FTX's native token, ostensibly to artificially inflate its demand and price. This sparked solvency concerns when Alameda held billions in FTT as collateral, which led to considerable players like Binance initiating an extensive FTT sell-off.

As the trial takes its course, Ellison's forthcoming testimony may be a crucial turning point. It's anticipated that she could corroborate or question statements made by Wang and another witness, Adam Yedidia, and potentially present new evidence related to Bankman-Fried's alleged misdemeanors. Her insider perspective from her time as Alameda's CEO could unveil undetected irregularities linked to FTX and Alameda's operations.



