BlockBeats reported on October 9 that, according to data from Scopescan, the Ethereum Foundation has sold a significant portion of its Ethereum holdings. The organization divested 1,700 ETH, which translates to an estimated value of $2.76 million. Notably, the Foundation chose to convert the sale's proceeds into USDC, a stablecoin backed by the US Dollar. This move possibly indicates the Foundation's decision to secure the value obtained from the sale amidst volatile crypto market conditions.