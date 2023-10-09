According to CoinShares Report: Digital asset investment products observed inflows amounting to $78 million last week, marking consecutive weeks of digital asset fund inflows. Moreover, the trading volumes for Exchange-Traded Products (ETPs) surged by 37%, hitting the $1.13 billion mark for the past week. Similarly, Bitcoin volumes saw an increase of 16% on trusted exchanges.

A geographical divide is apparent with 90% of inflows recorded from Europe, while the United States and Canada combined saw inflows of just $9 million, indicating differing sentiments among these regions.

Bitcoin proved to be the prime beneficiary last week, with inflows totalling $43 million. However, some investors took the recent price rally as a chance to enhance short-Bitcoin positions, leading to inflows of about $1.2 million.

The initial enthusiasm of the investors seemed low in response to the recent launch of six futures-based Ethereum ETFs in the US, which garnered just under $10 million in their first week. These figures seem particularly underwhelming when compared to the debut of futures-based Bitcoin ETFs, which accumulated $1 billion in their first week. However, this disparity could be attributed to presently lukewarm investor appetite for digital assets compared to the situation in October 2021.

Notably, the altcoin Solana recorded its most substantial weekly inflows since March 2022, raking in $24 million. This reinforces its status as a preferred altcoin, especially in the light of recent Ethereum product launches.