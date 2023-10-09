BNB Chain starts a grand 'Airdrop Marathon' to celebrate the launch of the opBNB Mainnet, welcoming users to partake in this token adventure for over two months, from October 10 to December 10, 2023.

With new airdrop activities rolling out every Tuesday, participants can join the airdrop fiesta by completing the required tasks detailed for each event that will last a week. Multiple airdrops are planned in partnership with 20+ ecosystem partners.

To stay updated on the scheduled activities, users should check the company website and follow announcements on Twitter/X or in the BNB Chain community. Both on-chain and off-chain activities are included, providing opportunities to engage with the dynamic BNB Chain ecosystem.