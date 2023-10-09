On October 9, 2023, Binance, an industry-leading cryptocurrency platform, announced a significant enhancement to its USDⓢ-Margined Futures Liquidity Provider Program. The upgrade is slated to be effective from 00:00 (UTC) on October 23, 2023. Prospective entrants into the program are now expected to comply with an updated set of eligibility standards.

There are also plans to refresh the maker fee rebates for those who meet the program’s criteria based on the new modifications. These adjustments will be carried out around 04:00 (UTC) on October 31, 2023.

This upgrade’s defining feature is the restructuring of qualification levels. Binance has streamlined these stages from an initial five tiers into a more succinct three-tier system.

The updated framework lists the following specifications for the Binance USDⓢ-Margined Futures Liquidity Provider Program:

- Tier 1 now requires a Weekly USDⓢ-M Futures Maker Volume % of 0.20% or a Quoting Ranking within the Top 25-40% (not including the top 25%). The users in this tier will be eligible for a -0.003% Maker Fees on USDT-M Pairs and will be subject to the Standard Taker Fees aligned with user’s VIP level.

- For Tier 2, a Weekly USDⓢ-M Futures Maker Volume % of 0.60%, or a placement within the Top 10-25% (excluding the top 10%) Quoting Ranking is required. Qualifying users will benefit from a -0.004% on Maker Fees on USDT-M Pairs.

- Tier 3 users need a Weekly USDⓢ-M Futures Maker Volume % of 1.50% or a Top 10% Quoting Ranking. The proceeds for this tier includes a -0.005% in Maker Fees on USDT-M Pairs.

- For "Regular" users, the requirements are a Weekly USDⓢ-M Futures Maker Volume % of less than 0.20% and a Quoting Ranking below the top 40%. Their Maker Fees aligns with the user’s VIP level.