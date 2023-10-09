The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.09T, down by -0.41% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $27,688 and $28,000 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $27,755, down by -0.55%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include BNT, LQTY, and REI, up by 24%, 21%, and 15%, respectively.
Market movers:
ETH: $1615.85 (-0.67%)
BNB: $210.6 (-0.33%)
XRP: $0.5093 (-2.28%)
SOL: $22.87 (-2.47%)
ADA: $0.2558 (-0.16%)
DOGE: $0.06009 (-1.86%)
TRX: $0.08788 (+0.15%)
MATIC: $0.5508 (-1.96%)
DOT: $3.935 (-2.31%)
LTC: $64.4 (-1.65%)
Top gainers on Binance: