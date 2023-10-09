The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.09T, down by -0.41% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $27,688 and $28,000 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $27,755, down by -0.55%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include BNT, LQTY, and REI, up by 24%, 21%, and 15%, respectively.

Market movers:

Top gainers on Binance: