Binance announced on October 9th, 2023, the addition of Wrapped Bitcoin (WBETH) as a new collateral asset on its Cross Margin and Isolated Margin platforms. Alongside this update, Binance has also launched new trading pairs on these investment platforms.

In a recent update, Binance has broadened its offerings on the Cross Margin platform, introducing new pairs including BNB/FDUSD, SOL/FDUSD, XRP/FDUSD, and WBETH/USDT.

Simultaneously, Binance broadened its reach on the Isolated Margin platform as well. The newly added trading pairs on this platform are BNB/FDUSD, SOL/FDUSD, XRP/FDUSD, WBETH/USDT, and WBETH/ETH.