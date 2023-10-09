According to CoinDesk: Bank of America (BAC) recently highlighted that the U.S. treasury market could signal an impending major market event, directly influencing both Bitcoin and traditional investment markets. Currently, U.S. Treasuries appear oversold and are trading at a significant discount relative to their 200-day simple moving average, and yields are at multi-year highs.

Historically, such oversold conditions in Treasury notes have been a prelude to substantial volatility slumps in global financial sectors, including cryptocurrencies. In a note to its clients, BAC analysts pointed out prominent market upheavals that occurred in the wake of oversold Treasuries, including the October 1987 crash, May 1994's Tequila crisis, June 1999's internet bubble, and the crypto and Nasdaq pops in March and October 2021 respectively.

The U.S. Treasury market is monitored closely by traders worldwide owing to its effect on global liquidity conditions. It's been observed in the past 18 months that falling bond prices and surging yields can result in applying brakes to money flow into other risk assets.

The recent oversold reading mirrors the one seen in early 2021, which was followed by Bitcoin redefining record heights above $60,000 before seeing a substantial decline to $30,000 by the end of May 2021. This suggests potential upcoming price instability in broader markets, including for Bitcoin. Presently, Bitcoin retails around $27,950.

