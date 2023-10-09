According to the BlockBeats: The Arbitrum community is currently holding an on-chain vote regarding Kyber Network's application for acquiring a 1.5 million ARB grant from the Arbitrum Foundation. Voting for this proposal is due to conclude on October 13th.

The Kyber Network has outlined that, provided the proposal is accepted, the allocation of 1.5 million ARB will be channeled towards rewarding users who contribute liquidity to the Kyber platform, a move aimed at helping Arbitrum expand its ecosystem.

For successful approval, the proposal requires a minimum of 71.51 million ARB votes, with over 50% support necessary to advance.