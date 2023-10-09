According to The BlockBeats: The Arbitrum community has commenced the second round of voting for its Security Council election, set to run for 21 days, with only 19 days remaining. Candidates will possess full voting rights for the initial 7 days, after which their rights will decrease linearly until the close of the voting period.

The final outcome will be dictated by the vote count, with the top six candidates successfully securing roles within the Security Council. As previously reported by BlockBeats, the first round of voting concluded late last month, where 24 candidates qualified to compete in this current second round.

