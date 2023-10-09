Cybersecurity alert by CertiK Skynet has flagged down a suspicious activity. The externally owned account (EOA) with the address 0xE8b received approximately $20,000 from cryptocurrency exchange, Gate.io.

However, the funds were immediately forfeited to an entity suspected to be exploiting Atlantis Loans. The victim had previously approved the contract with the address 0xfEAd9619e88464e5aD1Ea9Df458dcc147F03ea0C, possibly paving the way for the loss.

Investigations are ongoing to get more insights into the incident. This incident serves as a reminder of the importance of cybersecurity within the cryptocurrency sector, as malicious actors continuously seek ways to exploit vulnerabilities.

