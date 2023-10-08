On October 8, officials from Stars Arena announced the successful transfer of funds from the original fee wallet to a new Gnosis Safe multisig wallet. This wallet, which requires 3 out of 6 signatures for transactions, will now be managed by every member of the Stars Arena team. The new wallet enhanced security measures, have been enacted as part of an overall upgrade to the security infrastructure following the recent exploit.

While partial access to Stars Arena has been restored, users have been advised against depositing new funds. The team reiterated: "users cannot, and should not, deposit new funds", whilst the overhaul is underway.