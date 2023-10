According to The BlockBeats: Amid ongoing international turmoil, the Starknet community expressed concerns for the safety of the project's team, as reported by BlockBeats news on October 8. Responding to these sentiments, Starknet community administrator Wind Rider assured that the Starknet team and all its members are currently secure.

StarkNet, a subsidiary of the Ethereum Layer 2 scaling solution Starknet, was founded in 2018 and is based in Israel.