The Aave community began on-chain voting for the "OP Risk Parameter Update" proposal on October 8, as shown on their governance page. The proposal suggests making OP an available asset for borrowing in the Aave V3 Optimism pool. The move is aimed at adapting to growing Layer-2 (L2) maturity and enticing more liquidity providers and borrowers, thus generating new revenue for the protocol.

Voting is set to end on October 9, and the proposed risk parameters would set a borrowing limit of 500,000 coins, a loan-to-value ratio of 30%, a liquidation threshold of 40%, and a reserve factor of 20%.

