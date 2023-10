As of October 8, Dune data reports that the number of holders for Reddit's Collectible Avatar NFT series has surpassed the 20 million mark, standing at 20,135,117 at the most recent count. Furthermore, close to 25 million NFTs have been minted under the series. The market value has risen back to above $100 million, currently estimated at approximately $105,022,965. In addition, total sales for the series have exceeded $41 million.