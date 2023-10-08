According to The BlockBeats: Sam Altman, the founder of OpenAI, expressed his support for a global currency free from any official control during a recent appearance on Joe Rogan's Podcast. He appreciated Bitcoin's potential to become a universal currency, claiming that "having a global currency that is not subject to any official control is a very important step" in technological progression. Altman further emphasized that this is a "logical and important step".
OpenAI Founder Sam Altman Highlights Need for a Global Currency Beyond Official Control
2023-10-08 10:45
This article has been republished with permission from Binance News.
