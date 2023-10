As block height draws closer to the Bitcoin halving milestone, it's reported that there are less than 200 days left until the next Bitcoin halving. Expected to take place on April 25, 2024, the block reward during this event will decrease from 6.25 BTC to 3.125 BTC, significantly reducing the new supply of Bitcoin entering the market. This information, reported by BlockBeats news on October 8th, is based on data from the Bitcoinblockhalf website.