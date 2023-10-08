Early BNB holders have deposited an additional 7,005 BNB, equivalent to roughly $1.48 million, back into Binance, as per Lookonchain monitoring and reported by BlockBeats news on October 8. The address involved in this transaction has already profited over $54 million from BNB, with a remaining balance of 5,447 BNB (approximately $1.15 million.)

Between August 2017 and February 2018, considerable transactions or 'whales' had withdrawn a total of 505,990 BNB from Binance, which was worth about $1.8 million at that time, using multiple addresses at an average price of $3.6 per BNB. As the value of BNB increased, these whales returned 500,543 BNB (approximately $56 million) to Binance, with an average re-deposit price of $112 per BNB