According to Cointelegraph: Bitcoin's (BTC) persistent pressure on the $28,000 mark, even amid geopolitical uncertainty, has traders and analysts predicting a volatile week ahead. On October 8, BTC showcased resistance to dropping below the $28K mark while pointing to a need for a significant buyer to turn the price tide.

BTC/USD 1-hour chart. Source: TradingView

Noted trader Skew stated that a major shift in bidding power is required to convert the $28K resistance level into support, citing that the market is currently treating $28K as a substantial resistance point. He added that Bitcoin's reaction to that level and the current 200-day moving average ($28,040) were "not the best kind."

Bitcoin order book data. Source: Skew/X

Meanwhile, trade analyst Michaël van de Poppe anticipates that worldwide uncertainty may usher in a Bitcoin price increase, potentially reaching $30K. He had previously forecasted an October surge beyond $30,000 for Bitcoin.

BTC/USD annotated chart with CME Bitcoin futures data. Source: Daan Crypto Trades/X

As of nearing press time, Bitcoin was trading just under $28,000, marking a 3.5% month-to-date increase according to data from CoinGlass.