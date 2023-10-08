The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.10T, up by 0.87% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $27,850 and $28,095 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $27,908, down by -0.20%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include BNT, LOOM, and STORJ, up by 21%, 15%, and 11%, respectively.

Market movers:

Top gainers on Binance: