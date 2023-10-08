The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.10T, up by 0.87% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $27,850 and $28,095 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $27,908, down by -0.20%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include BNT, LOOM, and STORJ, up by 21%, 15%, and 11%, respectively.
Market movers:
ETH: $1626.76 (-0.83%)
BNB: $211.3 (-1.03%)
XRP: $0.5212 (-0.31%)
SOL: $23.45 (-0.59%)
ADA: $0.2562 (-2.06%)
DOGE: $0.06124 (-0.28%)
TRX: $0.08775 (+0.07%)
MATIC: $0.5619 (-2.21%)
DOT: $4.028 (-1.68%)
LTC: $65.48 (-0.56%)
Top gainers on Binance:
BNT/BUSD (+21%)
LOOM/BUSD (+15%)
STORJ/BUSD (+11%)