Stars Arena, the Friend.tech imitation platform, has reported suffering from a DDOS attack following the exploitation of its smart contract that resulted in funds being drained. The announcement made on October 7th confirmed that the company is actively working on a solution to recover users' funds and ensure the continuation of Stars Arena's development.

BlockBeats previously covered that Stars Arena lost approximately $2.9 million due to theft, according to the monitoring data from Paidun. In their official statement, Stars Arena extended its regret over the occurrence and assured constant updates on the progress to its users while expressing gratitude for their support amid these challenging circumstances.