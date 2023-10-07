Blockchain-based project Stars Arena has ensured the availability of resources to cover the losses inflicted by a recent hack. To safeguard the platform's security in the future, they have employed a specialized white hat development team to conduct a thorough security check.

Post the comprehensive security audit, the contract could be restarted with full funds. The company reassures its community that they are dedicated to resolving the issue, planning to resume operations soon, and are not backing down in the face of adversity.

The recent update emphasizes the importance of rigorous security measures in the world of blockchain and the role of ethical hacking (white hat) in identifying and resolving potential vulnerabilities.

