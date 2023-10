On October 7th, hackers associated with a recent Stars Arena breach reportedly created a new contract and distributed Avalanche (AVAX) tokens to numerous addresses. According to on-chain data, each of the 266 targeted addresses received 1,000 AVAX. This unusual move by the hackers bears witness to the non-traditional and often unpredictable behaviors seen in the world of cybercrime. Such hacking incidents flag the urgency for robust security measures in the crypto industry.