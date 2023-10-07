According to on-chain analyst ZachXBT: Cryptocurrency platform HTX has rewarded a hacker with a white hat bounty of 250 ETH, equivalent to $410,000. The reward was issued following the return of previously stolen funds amounting to 4,999 ETH (approximately $8.2 million).

HTX conveyed their gratitude to the attacker with a message accompanying the bounty, urging them to report details of the security vulnerability to help prevent similar incidents. The company assured protection of the hacker's privacy.

Earlier, it was reported that a hacker attacked HTX, but later returned the stolen ETH. This event accentuates the potential power of ethical hacking, or white hat hacking, in improving safety and security in the cryptocurrency world.

