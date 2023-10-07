According to The BlockBeats: The anonymous hacker who previously attacked HTX has returned the stolen amount of 4,999 ETH, equivalent to approximately $8.2 million. This event was flagged by Lookonchain monitoring on October 7th.

The hacker left a consequent message specifying an address for any white hat bonus to be sent to and went further to outline a critical security flaw, stating that the system's hot wallet private key had been leaked. The hacker urged HTX to change their hot wallet system's address and lessen its usage frequency to enhance security.

This action comes in the wake of the HTX hack that took place on September 25, resulting in the loss of 5,000 ETH. It's a stark reminder of the need to maintain stringent security measures in cryptocurrency operations.

