According to Lookonchain monitoring (as reported by BlockBeats), on October 7th, the person implicated in the FTX attack has made another significant deposit into THORChain. The figure stands at around 1,247 ETH, which approximates to over $2.05 million. As these reports emerged, questions around whether THORSwap, a decentralized exchange built on THORChain, has resumed its swapping operations began to circulate. This situation highlights the complexity of tracking and addressing blockchain-based cyber-attacks and the ensuing transactions.