According to The BlockBeats: Federal Reserve Governor Bowman recently argued that it would be suitable to increase interest rates further and maintain them at restrictive levels for a certain period. Her statements came after the latest U.S. jobs report showed substantial job growth in the labor market.

However, she acknowledged the complexity of economic forecasting due to the frequency and scale of recent data revisions. Slow progress in inflation indicates the requirement for additional policy tightening. This perspective arrives amidst discussions on the impact of persistent inflation on the U.S. economy and the Federal Reserve's role in managing said inflation.



