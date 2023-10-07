The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.09T, down by -0.13% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $27,176 and $28,295 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $27,965, up by 1.15%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include STRAX, ALPACA, and LSK, up by 56%, 36%, and 18%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
Security Breach Detected on Galxe's Website; Users Advised to Refrain from Interaction until Further Notice
Market movers:
ETH: $1640.3 (+0.37%)
BNB: $213.4 (+0.57%)
XRP: $0.5227 (+0.04%)
SOL: $23.59 (+1.29%)
ADA: $0.2616 (-1.17%)
DOGE: $0.06141 (+0.41%)
TRX: $0.0877 (+2.44%)
MATIC: $0.5747 (+4.00%)
DOT: $4.097 (+1.24%)
LTC: $65.85 (+1.06%)
Top gainers on Binance:
STRAX/BUSD (+56%)
ALPACA/BUSD (+36%)
LSK/BUSD (+18%)