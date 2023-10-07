The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.09T, down by -0.13% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $27,176 and $28,295 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $27,965, up by 1.15%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include STRAX, ALPACA, and LSK, up by 56%, 36%, and 18%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers:

  • ETH: $1640.3 (+0.37%)

  • BNB: $213.4 (+0.57%)

  • XRP: $0.5227 (+0.04%)

  • SOL: $23.59 (+1.29%)

  • ADA: $0.2616 (-1.17%)

  • DOGE: $0.06141 (+0.41%)

  • TRX: $0.0877 (+2.44%)

  • MATIC: $0.5747 (+4.00%)

  • DOT: $4.097 (+1.24%)

  • LTC: $65.85 (+1.06%)

Top gainers on Binance: