According to Cointelegraph: THORSwap, a decentralized exchange (DEX) powered by the multichain THORChain protocol, announced on October 6th that it has entered a "maintenance mode" to stop malicious entities from transferring illicit funds through their platform. The step was taken after consultations with advisors, legal counsel, and law enforcement agencies.

Cross-chain platforms like THORSwap are often exploited by bad actors seeking to move funds across multiple blockchains, rendering them untraceable. THORSwap has acknowledged the issue and plans to develop a more robust solution ensuring their platform's safety and integrity before lifting the maintenance mode status.

While this sudden move was not well-received by the majority of THORSwap’s community, it illustrates the DEX's long-term dedication to its users. Further details regarding the ongoing investigations and remediation plans have not been disclosed by the company, and no comments were made to Cointelegraph's request.

In related news, amid increasing regulation in the US, Europe, and the UK, and due to a lack of business demand, Yield Protocol, a decentralized finance (DeFi) lending protocol, has announced a permanent shut-down.

