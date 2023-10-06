According to Cointelehgraph: Hong Kong's stance on retail trading of stablecoins remains non-permissive, with an official stating that such activities would not be permitted until these digital assets are officially regulated. The expectation is that the regulation will be established by the end of 2024. The city-state's Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury, Christian Hui, disclosed this position during an online investment committee meeting.

Providing context to this cautious approach, Hui stated that, despite the intent of stablecoins to be anchored to assets like the United States dollar or gold, they have faced significant volatility and even collapse in the past. Highlighting a contributing factor, Hui noted that the reserve management of stablecoins plays a critical role in maintaining the price stability of investors' rights to redeem fiat currencies.

Hui raised the issue of the need for robust market supervision, citing the case of the defunct local crypto exchange, JPEX. The exchange reportedly operated without a license and became embroiled in a significant fraud case.

Cointelegraph has sought clarification on the specific stablecoin trading rules in Hong Kong by contacting the region's Securities and Futures Commission. Further updates on this matter are awaited. Amid these developments, JPEX halted certain services in mid-September 2023, citing a liquidity crisis triggered by alleged "unfair treatment" from Hong Kong institutions. The platform quickly fell into scandal, with authorities launching an investigation following over 2,000 user complaints, which amounted to nearly $180 million in losses.

This unsettling JPEX controversy followed on the heels of Hong Kong's greenlighting retail investors to trade cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin in August 2023. Looking forward, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority is expected to introduce specific regulatory guidelines for the stablecoin market by the end of 2024.