According to CertiK Alert: Authorities have identified a new Android Trojan, dubbed Golddigger, which has targeted various financial platforms in Vietnam.

The malware is reportedly designed to infiltrate at least 50 Vietnamese banking, e-wallet, and cryptocurrency wallet applications. The specifics of the attacks have not been released at this time, nor any information surrounding the extent of the damages incurred.

CertiK has flagged the malicious software through their "#CertiKSkynetAlert" initiative.

Users are urged to remain vigilant, avoid downloading unverified applications, and only engage with secure and well-reviewed financial apps. Ensuring that devices have the latest security updates can also help protect users from such malware attacks.

More information about Golddigger and the necessary preventative measures are expected to be provided by CertiK shortly.

