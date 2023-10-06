According to Cointelegraph: Paradigm's co-founder, Matthew Huang, has stated that Sam "SBF" Bankman-Fried was not keen on investors joining the board of directors at FTX. Alongside Paradigm, other venture capital firms including Sequoia, Temasek and BlackRock, have faced scrutiny due to their investments in FTX.

During Bankman-Fried’s trial in a New York Federal Court, Huang said Bankman-Fried didn't think having investors on the FTX's board would add much value.

Huang further mentioned that he did not do enough due diligence before Paradigm’s $125-million investment in FTX during the $900-million Series B funding round closed in July 2021. He claimed that FTX might have been less structured than it appeared and its relationship with Alameda Research, its sister hedge fund, might have been too intertwined.

Despite these concerns, Huang admitted that investors were attracted by FTX’s rapidly expanding market share. However, concerns existed about Bankman-Fried potentially dedicating more time to Alameda at the expense of FTX. Fears also loomed about Alameda possibly getting preferential treatment from FTX, which could have risked damaging the company's reputation.

Huang stressed he was unaware of any alleged mixing of funds between FTX and Alameda, and his investment decision would've differed if he had known the exchange was allegedly using customer deposits for investment purposes.



