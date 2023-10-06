According to Cointelegraph: Despite sustained efforts from crypto enthusiasts, Bitcoin has been tackling resistance at the $28,000 mark, sparking anxiety over a prospective price dip. This uneasiness comes as BTC's volatility eases into October 6 and speculations of price downside persist. Notably, potential liquidations are kept limited amidst a prolonging squeeze.

According to data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView, BTC/USD has experienced a relatively flatter 24-hour period following an unsuccessful attempt to retest the $28,000 threshold. Although Bitcoin has been steadily pushing towards the $28,000 mark, worries regarding potential losses have emerged across the market.

Renowned trader, Daan Crypto Trades, is closely monitoring a wrestling match between two vital moving averages (MAs) on one-day timeframes. He forecasts that the trend for the rest of October will likely be determined by which Daily 200MA or the Daily 200EMA succumbs first.

BTC/USD annotated chart. Source: Daan Crypto Trades/X

Recently, there has been a noted increase in open interest (OI) across exchanges which has the potential to cause a squeeze of shorts followed by longs, respectively. Nevertheless, updated data from monitoring resource CoinGlass showed promisingly negligible liquidations across both long and short BTC positions through October 6.

Monitoring resource Material Indicators showcased contradictory moves made by different "classes" of whale investors over the past week. Data showed that orders worth between $100,000 and $1 million have increased exposure, but failed to trigger a broader uptrend. In contrast, other whales net sold nearly $60 million in the same period, raising speculations about its connection to potential asset liquidation from the defunct exchange, FTX.

BTC liquidations chart (screenshot). Source: CoinGlass

Likewise, popular trading account, Exitpump, has pointed out a possible liquidity grab being prepared below $27,400. Monitoring the exchange-based setups, it appears that the price might be set for multiple resistance encounters, forming a significant peak.

BTC/USD order book data for Binance with whale activity. Source: Material Indicators/X



