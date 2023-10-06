The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.09T, up by 0.16% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $27,352 and $28,120 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $27,648, down by -0.14%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include ARK, LOOM, and JUV, up by 21%, 18%, and 15%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
Market movers:
ETH: $1634.23 (-0.33%)
BNB: $212.2 (-0.19%)
XRP: $0.5225 (+0.06%)
SOL: $23.29 (+0.95%)
ADA: $0.2648 (+2.80%)
DOGE: $0.06116 (+0.16%)
TRX: $0.08561 (-4.15%)
MATIC: $0.5526 (-1.07%)
DOT: $4.047 (-0.57%)
LTC: $65.16 (+0.79%)
Top gainers on Binance: