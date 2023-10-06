Binance, in a bid to comply with the latest Financial Promotions Regime, has launched a new domain exclusively for UK users and entered into an alliance with Rebuildingsociety.com Limited. As an FCA-regulated entity and authorised 'S21 approver' for crypto marketing and communications materials, Rebuildingsociety.com will be responsible for the approval of Binance's marketing and communications materials.

This collaboration, coupled with the new domain, allows Binance to offer services to the UK market in line with Financial Promotions Rules compliance. Retail users in the UK will now be redirected to www.binance.com/en-GB, where only regulated Binance products and services will be displayed. These include:

* Fiat and Crypto Deposits and Withdrawals

* Spot Trading

* Margin Trading

* Convert

* NFT Marketplace

* Binance Pay

* Crypto Loans

* Launchpad

Adhering to the Financial Promotions Regime implies discontinuing certain services to UK retail users, such as Gift Cards, Academy, Research, Feed, and Referral Bonuses. These regulatory adjustments, effective from October 8, 2023, will only affect retail users in the UK and not impact users exempted under the new Financial Promotions Regime, like specific institutional and professional investors.

As Binance continues its global commitment to regulatory compliance, the partnership with Rebuildingsociety.com empowers the company to fulfil its regulatory obligations in the UK, ensuring continuous service to its users.