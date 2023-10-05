According to Cointelegraph: The trial of Sam 'SBF' Bankman-Fried enters its third day as key figures from his inner circle, Adam Yedidia and Gary Wang, prepare to testify. The defense and prosecution have set contrasting tones, depicting Bankman-Fried either as a young businessman who erred in managing a massive crypto enterprise or as a calculated swindler who misappropriated people's funds for personal gain.

The ex-CEO of FTX is on trial for fraud and conspiracy to commit fraud, totaling seven charges that bring a potential sentence of over a century in prison if convicted.

Throughout the proceedings, Bankman-Fried appeared deeply involved in his defense, closely monitoring his laptop and consulting his attorneys' documents. As his defense delivered the opening statement to the jury of 12 who will ultimately pass judgment, Bankman-Fried remained intensely focused.

Two witnesses testified during the first day, namely French trader Marc Juilliard, who claimed a loss of four Bitcoin, equivalent to over $100,000 as of November 2022, and Adam Yedidia, a close friend and former employee of Alameda Research and FTX.

In building the case against Bankman-Fried, prosecutors are presenting a wealth of evidence, including FTX's advertising campaigns, celebrity endorsements, and Bankman-Fried's own tweets, alleging that these were techniques used to deceitfully extract money from customers.

The defense contends that hiring Tom Brady for an advertisement, for example, and filing bankruptcy during a market downturn are not illicit actions.

The proceedings recommence at 10:00 am Eastern Time in a federal court in lower Manhattan, with key witnesses Yedidia making a second appearance and FTX co-founder Gary Wang's much-anticipated testimony.

