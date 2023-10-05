According to Cointelegraph: Hong Kong-based CMCC Global, a venture capital firm specializing in cryptocurrencies, has launched Titan Fund, a $100 million fund dedicated to nurturing blockchain startups in Asia.

The inaugural funding round for the Titan Fund closed on October 4, with a total of 30 investors participating. Key investors include blockchain company Block.one, Pacific Century Group owned by Hong Kong tycoon Richard Li, Winklevoss Capital, Jebsen Capital and Yat Siu, founder of Animoca Brands, as reported by the South China Morning Post.

The Titan Fund will primarily focus on blockchain infrastructure, consumer applications such as gaming and Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), and financial services encompassing exchanges, wallets, and platforms for lending and borrowing.

This initiative positions the Titan Fund as the fourth CMCC Global fund to offer equity investments for early-stage blockchain startups, with a particular interest in projects based in Hong Kong. The fund has already carried out five investment rounds, two of which have been dedicated to Hong Kong-based startups.

The two local startups include Mocaverse, an NFT project supported by Animoca Brands, which raised $20 million in September, and Web3 data infrastructure startup, Terminal 3.

This announcement of a $100 million crypto venture fund comes at a time of decreased crypto funding due to the bear market and subsequent fallout from the FTX collapse. Pitchbook data indicates a significant 70.9% YoY drop in global venture capital investments in crypto firms and a 55% decrease in the number of deals.

Despite this adverse trend, the Titan Fund's launch represents Hong Kong's emerging stature as a safe haven for crypto ventures. Notably, managing director of Titan Fund, Yen Shiau Sin, attributed this to a clampdown on crypto in the United States, suggesting that "projects are thinking of coming here talking to us”.

Hong Kong's crypto-focused regulatory shift unveiled in October 2022 goes some way to explain this new fund, with the government emphasizing a commitment to building regulations to facilitate Web3. In line with this, pro-crypto measures have been put in place, enabling regulated crypto exchanges and inviting retail customers to participate more deeply in the sector.

