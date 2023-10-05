In September 2023, Bitcoin managed to register gains while many conventional assets witnessed significant losses, highlighting the crypto asset's potential as a diversifier. This uptick in Bitcoin's performance came amidst increasing global market stress, believed to be spurred by rising government bond yields and escalating oil prices.

Bitcoin's robust fundamentals bolstered its performance. Its on-chain metrics saw substantial improvement throughout September. Simultaneously, the market capitalization of stablecoins found stability after being on a downturn over the preceding year. The focus of the digital asset market persisted on advances in Layer 2 blockchains and the potential approval of a spot Bitcoin ETF in the US market.

Despite the positive signals within the cryptocurrency industry, the broader financial markets might continue to pose challenges. However, Bitcoin's recent stability may indicate a prospective recovery in its valuation once the macroeconomic environment shows improvement.

Bitcoin achieved a 4% gain in September, offering stark contrast to the significant losses faced by many traditional assets during the same period. Although cryptocurrencies now demonstrate greater correlation with other markets, they continue to provide a certain degree of diversification to investors amidst turbulent market conditions.

Higher bond yields weighing on global markets

The fresh stress on global assets seemingly originates from the U.S. bond market. The Federal Reserve has partly signaled this by hinting at potential rate hikes later this year and possibly slower rate reductions in the coming year. Consequently, this may have resulted in a surge in short-maturity bond yields and a strengthening dollar.

Bond market struggling to absorb US government debt without Fed Quantitative Easing (QE)

However, a more significant challenge might arise from an oversupply of long-maturity government bonds. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond rose nearly 50 basis points (bp) in September, marking the highest level since 2011. The bond market appears to be grappling with heavy borrowings from the U.S. Treasury resulting from substantial government budget deficits, putting upward pressure on interest rates.

The blend of increased bond yields and higher oil prices has adversely affected equity markets and most other risky assets. But Bitcoin demonstrated remarkable resistance to the overall market downswing, outperforming most other large-cap cryptocurrencies. Its on-chain metrics saw steady improvements, including a rise in funded and active addresses and transaction counts.

However, the broader financial market challenges may sustain for now, but Bitcoin's recent stability may suggest a potential recovery as the macroeconomic background begins to improve.



