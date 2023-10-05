According to Cointelegraph: As Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) faces trial over the collapse of crypto exchange FTX, a crypto wallet linked to the exploiter that drained FTX accounts moved nearly $36.8 million in Ether in the past 24 hours. In November 2022, hours after FTX had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, it was discovered that accounts tied to FTX and FTX.US had been stripped of $600 million.

FTX general counsel, Ryne Miller, alerted traders to the breach, which was attributed to malware. After a roughly ten-month inert interval, the exploiter began moving the stolen funds, initiating with a transfer of 10,250 ETH (equating to $17.1 million) spanning four addresses from September 30 to October 1. This information is verified by data from Spot On Chain.

The exploiter began with a balance of 175,496 ETH ($294 million), which has now reduced to $196.014 million following a series of transfers. Since September 30, 67,500 ETH has been transferred from five out of the 15 wallet addresses linked to the exploiter. Of these, 64,948 ETH ($108 million) was routed through the THORChain router, and 52 ETH (approximating $84,000) went to the Railgun contract. The remaining 2,500 ETH ($4.19 million) was swapped for Bitcoin (tBTC).

The trial of SBF, who has pleaded not guilty to all seven charges of fraud and money laundering, began on October 3. During the second day of the trial, the Department of Justice and Bankman-Fried's defense team presented their statements to the jury. The prosecution is building its case around Bankman-Fried's alleged deception of investors on the platform, while the defense paints a picture of a young entrepreneur who made business decisions that unfortunately did not pan out.

