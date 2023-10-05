According to Cointelegraph: Decentralized social network Friend.tech has updated its features, allowing users to alte login methods for their accounts. This comes in response to complaints about SIM-swap attacks, according to the company's social media announcement on October 4.

The updated settings can be accessed directly from the app, with users needing to tap on their wallet balance to implement changes. The update comes after several inquiries from users regarding the lack of two-factor authentication passcode functionality.

Friend.tech explained that current limitations may risk users locking themselves out of their accounts. The platform noted that Privy, their privacy feature provider, is working diligently to implement the upgrades.

However, on October 2, some Friend.tech users reported experiencing issues where they are not prompted to confirm passcodes. If entered incorrectly, neither Privy nor Friend.tech can reset them.

Following the update, a slew of user responses indicated that some were locked out of their accounts, while others changed their number only to find continued unauthorized access on other devices.

These changes were made in light of the platform's recent vulnerabilities revealed on October 4, following reports of users losing control of their accounts to SIM-swap attacks. Over 100 Ether was reportedly drained within a week due to these attacks.

On October 5, the exploits continued, allowing scammers to amass approximately $385,000 worth of Ether.

Despite these issues, Friend.tech has reportedly seen a significant increase in revenue, with surges totaling 10,663 Ether and its total value locked exceeding 30,000 Ether.