According to CoinDesk: FTX founder Sam "SBF" Bankman-Fried's criminal trial saw an important testimony from former FTX developer, Adam Yedidia, revealing information about the $8 billion deficit that the cryptocurrency exchange reported before its bankruptcy.

Yedidia reportedly testified in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on October 5th, shedding light on the connections between the crypto exchange and Alameda Research.

In his testimony, Yedidia revealed he had found a bug in FTX's code that kept Alameda's liabilities unchanged, triggering approximately $8 billion in accounting errors. He also informed Bankman-Fried about it, questioning SBF about when they would be "bulletproof" again, to which SBF replied, stating it could take "six months to three years."

Yedidia quit FTX following revelations that Alameda used customer deposits to repay its loans without disclosing this to the customers. He also stated that Bankman-Fried instructed him and the rest of the company to use the instant messaging app Signal and enable its auto-delete feature.

He further revealed a confrontation with SBF near a paddle tennis court in the Bahamas about the $8-billion hole, during which SBF attempted to reassure him about the situation. Other parts of the assistance U.S. Attorney Danielle Sassoon's questioning covered Yedidia's knowledge of SBF's personal relationship with the former Alameda Research CEO, Caroline Ellison:

The trial, which commenced on October 3rd, will continue through November. The prosecutors' witnesses slated to testify include Ellison, who is expected to appear as part of her plea agreement, and FTX co-founder Gary Wang. Other possible witnesses are former FTX engineering director, Nishad Singh, and former Chief Operating Officer, Constance Wang.