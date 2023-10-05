According to Cointelegraph: Visa's partnerships with cryptocurrency exchanges have played a pivotal role in facilitating around $3 billion in payment volume, according to Akshay Chopra, VISA’s VP Head of Innovation & Design. Chopra revealing this figure at the Blockchain Economy Dubai Summit emphasized the importance of traditional payment cards like Visa in propelling the adoption of digital assets.

Chopra highlighted Visa's partnerships with 75 of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges in 2021, allowing these exchanges to issue Visa cards, during a panel discussion with Cointelegraph reporter Ezra Reguerra. Despite cryptocurrencies not yet becoming ubiquitous means of everyday payments, like buying a cup of coffee, such collaborations are fostering a bridge between fiat and crypto economies.

This partnership opened doors for around 80 million Visa merchants to cater to customers opting for cryptocurrencies as a means of payment. "Building that bridge alone in 2021 ... facilitated $3 billion of payment volume," Chopra noted.

The executive further stressed the potential of blockchain-based solutions in innovating the payments settlement procedure among traditional financial institutions. Acknowledging the limitations of existing protocols, such as the SWIFT payment system, which is neither fully operational 24/7 nor very efficient, Chopra touted blockchain's potential.

He highlighted a pilot carried out with Circle, using the USDC (USD Coin) to enable cryptocurrency exchange partners to settle payments. The process is cheaper, accessible 24/7, and groundbreaking, signifying blockchain technology's transformative power on financial systems.

However, regulatory challenges persist. Chopra stressed the importance of proactive regulatory approach as demonstrated by jurisdictions like the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as opposed to reactive regulations.

In April 2023, Visa made waves with the launch of a crypto product roadmap focused on promoting the adoption of stablecoins and public blockchain payments. The company also announced a $100 million investment through Visa Ventures to explore innovative AI-powered solutions in payments and commerce.

